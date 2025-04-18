Anticipation among audiences is all-time high as the much-awaited romantic comedy The Royals is finally heading for its digital release. Recently, streaming giant Netflix officially announced the show’s premiere date. With its perfect blend of palace grandeur, boardroom battles, and unexpected romance, the series is all set to entertain viewers from the comfort of their homes.

When & Where to Watch The Royals

So, when can you watch this royal rollercoaster? The Royals is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 9, 2025. The streaming platform took to their social media handle and announced its premiere date, stating: “A ziddi rajkumar meets a girlboss aamkumari Royal mess, ya shahi love story? Watch The Royals, a new Netflix series out 9 May, only on Netflix.”

As per Netflix statement, “The series is about two people from completely different worlds, each fighting their own battles, constantly at odds, yet irresistibly drawn to each other in ways they never expected. As they clash, challenge, storm, and rage against each other to prove their worth, they must also discover whether their love can survive the chaos that’s them.”

More About The Royals

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the series promises to be more than just a surface-level rom-com. Interestingly, this marks Bhumi Pednekar’s OTT web series debut, making the release even more special for her fans.

Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana jointly directed The Royals under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications. It also stars Zeenat Aman, Milind Soman, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny.

The plot of this new Netflix series revolves around a modern-day CEO who crosses paths with unpredictable royal heirs. This charming love saga unfolds in the glamorous space where wealth, ambition, and old-school royal traditions collide. Bhumi Pednekar dons the hat of a sharp, ambitious businesswoman, while Ishaan Khatter plays a rebellious prince struggling with both heritage and heart.

The Royals starts streaming on May 9, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

Check out the teaser of The Royals below:

