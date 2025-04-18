Dear Hongrang is a mystery romance drama based on one of the most popular novels of the same name by the author Jang Da-Hye. Lee Jae-Wook and Jo Bo-Ah are going to feature as the lead actors in the drama. As the anticipation revolving around the series has been growing, the first poster, teaser, and release date have been dropped to keep up the excitement among the fans.

The drama promises to give the audience a thrilling experience with a mix of romance, thriller, and mystery set in a historical background. The series is going to air on Netflix, and that pushes it to expand on a global level. Scroll ahead to get to the details of the drama.

The much-anticipated K-drama of 2025, Dear Hongrang, featuring Lee Jae-Wook and Jo Bo-Ah, is going to air on Netflix on May 16, 2025. For those who don’t know about the plot, this drama is set in the Joseon Dynasty and revolves around the powerful Min family, who face a massive rough patch when their youngest son, Hongrang (Jae-Wook), mysteriously disappears one day. Twelve years later, an unknown man reappears and claims to be the long-lost youngest heir of the Min family.

When he vanishes without a trace, his half-sister Jae Yi (Jo Bo-Ah) tries her best to find him. So, when he returned, even though most of Hongrang’s family accepted him to be the long-lost heir, she remained suspicious. Jo Bo-Ah plays the intelligent and determined Jae Yi, and Lee Jae-Wook is making a return to this genre of drama after Alchemy of Souls. As the fans are super excited to see this plot come to life on screen, they are also thrilled to see Jae-Wook and Bo-Ah to see together in a drama.

A poster has been released so far, where Lee Jae-Wook and Jo Bo-Ah can be seen looking into each other’s eyes with lots of questions lingering in their minds. The picture was shared with a caption, “Your hidden secrets, your unspoken truth,” that created more buzz about the whole mysterious scenario.

비밀과 진심을 삼키다. 12년 전 실종된 동생이 기억을 잃은 채 돌아왔다. 홍랑은 가짜일까, 진짜일까? 넷플릭스 미스터리 멜로 사극 <탄금>, 5월 16일 공개. pic.twitter.com/16Hmleqqnj — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) April 17, 2025

The teaser that has been uploaded recently featured a glimpse of the chilling atmosphere after the return of Hongrang. As the youngest son comes back, it sparks a mixed reaction among the Min family. Uhm Ji-Won is playing Hongrang’s mother, Min Yeon-Eui, who showed her maternal love for him while his father, Shim Yeon-Guk (Park Byung-Eun), raised concerns about his return. On the other hand, Mu Jin (Jung Ga-Ram), the adopted brother of Hongrang, is trying to navigate the situation and complications.

12년 전 실종된 ‘홍랑’이 돌아왔다. 기억을 잃고 돌아온 홍랑과 그를 믿지 못하는 이복누이 재이.

비밀과 진심을 삼킨, 미스터리 멜로 사극 <탄금> 5월 16일 공개. 오직 넷플릭스에서. pic.twitter.com/xgbYjJ0zfi — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) April 17, 2025

It’s only Jae Yi who believes the person who returned claiming as Hongrang is not her brother. She embarks on a journey to uncover the truth and in the process what happens between them is all about this mystery thriller drama.

Are you excited to watch Kim Hong-Sun’s directorial drama, Dear Hongrang? Stream it on Netflix from May 16.

