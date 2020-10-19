It was just yesterday, we learnt about the much anticipated Angoor remake of Rohit Shetty getting its second lead in Varun Sharma. The film will be led by Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline has been roped to play one female lead. Both Ranveer and Varun will be seen in double roles. Now, there’s the latest development on the project as Pooja Hegde has joined the cast.

Yes, you read that right! Pooja has bagged another comedy project after the success of Housefull 4. Not just that, the film has also got itself a title. It is said to be a remake of 1982 classic Angoor featuring Sanjeev Kumar, Deven Sharma, Moushmi Chatterjee, Aruna Irani and others. Angoor in itself was adapted by Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors.

This Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s reunion is titled as Cirkus. It will be presented by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment presentation.

“Ranveer Singh will be seen in a double role for the first time as he plays a pair of identical twins who were separated from each other. Each twin also has an identical attendant, essayed by Varun Sharma. The laugh riot will trace how the foursome cross paths, leading to a case of mistaken identity and confusion. While Rohit has stayed true to the outline of the source material, he has introduced new plot twists and characters. The film will be Rohit’s take on The Comedy of Errors and have his signature brand of humour,” the source close to mid-day revealed.

It is learnt that both Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde will play a love interest of Ranveer Singh. Also, the interesting part is that most of the actors of the Rohit Shetty team will be playing an important part in this laugh riot.

“Mukesh Tiwari, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others, will play significant roles. Veteran actor Sulbha Arya, who was last seen in Simmba, is part of the cast too. The shoot will take place in Ooty, Goa and Mumbai and the film is eyeing on winter 2021 release. Sets are being constructed at Mehboob studios for the first schedule,” the source added further.

Cirkus will go on floors in November.

