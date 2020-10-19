Jersey: Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur Wrap Up Another Schedule!

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have completed the Uttarakhand schedule of their upcoming film, Jersey.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Shahid thanked the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the pandemic.

“It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state,” he tweeted.

It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) October 18, 2020 Advertisement

Mrunal, too, expressed her gratitude towards the Uttarakhand government.

“I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film Jersey in the beautiful locations of the state,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film Jersey in the beautiful locations of the state.@tsrawatbjp @dipr_uk #ksChauhan — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) October 18, 2020

“Jersey” is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish.

Before shooting in Uttarakhand, the team had shot some portions in Chandigarh.

Must Read: Udit Narayan’s SHOCKING Advice To Son Aditya Narayan On Wedding With Shweta Agarwal: “If Something Goes Wrong…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube