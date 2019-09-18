Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 41.37% (2 + 1 + 5 + 4)/29 x 100

Total ReleasesSuper HitHitPlusAverageFlopLosingOverseas Hits
2921541522
Ishq Vishk
Fida
Dil Maange More
Deewane Huye Paagal
Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!
Shikhar
Vivah36 China TownChup Chup Ke
Jab We MetFool N Final
Kismat Konnection
KamineyDil Bole Hadippa
Badmaash CompanyChance Pe Dance
Paathshaala
Milenge Milenge
Mausam
Teri Meri Kahaani
R...RajkumarPhata Poster Nikhla Hero
Haider
Shaandaar
Udta Punjab
Rangoon
PadmaavatBatti Gul Meter ChaluPadmaavat
Kabir SinghKabir Singh

  3. he is talented but sometimes overact mostly after his kaminey movie. i just feel after his breakup his career have hit an low.. before breakup he had more lively movies. but now his movies are suffering from post interval trauma. most of his movies go down hill on story after interval. m not blaming his breakup with kareena but it does seems something have been holding him back. i hope he gets it right with rambo rajkumar m sure it will be his comeback vehicle mark my words.

  5. Good hero but,i think he is unlucky now days, his movies like Pahta poster is very good but now audince not belive on him, because he made last 6 flop and bed stories movie, his reputation is very high in bollywood,
    he host iffa award last two year,

    But i think he need one good movie then audince belive on him,

    i think R…. Rajkumar is perfect for do so,, because this movie is directed by Parbhu deva..

