Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.
Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100
Success Ratio- 41.37% (2 + 1 + 5 + 4)/29 x 100
|Total Releases
|Super Hit
|Hit
|Plus
|Average
|Flop
|Losing
|Overseas Hits
|29
|2
|1
|5
|4
|15
|2
|2
|Ishq Vishk
|Fida
|Dil Maange More
|Deewane Huye Paagal
|Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!
|Shikhar
|Vivah
|36 China Town
|Chup Chup Ke
|Jab We Met
|Fool N Final
|Kismat Konnection
|Kaminey
|Dil Bole Hadippa
|Badmaash Company
|Chance Pe Dance
|Paathshaala
|Milenge Milenge
|Mausam
|Teri Meri Kahaani
|R...Rajkumar
|Phata Poster Nikhla Hero
|Haider
|Shaandaar
|Udta Punjab
|Rangoon
|Padmaavat
|Batti Gul Meter Chalu
|Padmaavat
|Kabir Singh
|Kabir Singh
waiting for his comeback.,
LooL One Blockbuster ! Trach Actor
he is talented but sometimes overact mostly after his kaminey movie. i just feel after his breakup his career have hit an low.. before breakup he had more lively movies. but now his movies are suffering from post interval trauma. most of his movies go down hill on story after interval. m not blaming his breakup with kareena but it does seems something have been holding him back. i hope he gets it right with rambo rajkumar m sure it will be his comeback vehicle mark my words.
my fev……….
Good hero but,i think he is unlucky now days, his movies like Pahta poster is very good but now audince not belive on him, because he made last 6 flop and bed stories movie, his reputation is very high in bollywood,
he host iffa award last two year,
But i think he need one good movie then audince belive on him,
i think R…. Rajkumar is perfect for do so,, because this movie is directed by Parbhu deva..
imperial actor……..he always give his best…….
rambo rajkumar is the block buster movie trailer is good best actor in bollywood….
i am hoping that shahid is back with R RAJKUMAR AND VISHAL BHARADWAJ FILMS
I luv shahid
it is verya fantasticlook.thanku
where is r..rajkumar
shahid best dancier in bollywood
Shahid kapoor sir apki haider movie block baster hai haider mein mujhe apki acting achi lagi