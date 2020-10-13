Evil Eye To Puthan Pudhu Kaalai: Amazon Prime Movies That You Shouldn't Miss In October!

Prime members in India and in over 200 countries and territories can stream the rib-tickling Indrajith Sukumaran and Ashiq Abu starrer Halal Love Story from October 15

Stream the eagerly awaited Amazon Original anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai, an anthology of five Tamil short films featuring stories of love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope, bringing together 5 renowned directors in Tamil cinema – Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratman, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj, starting October 16

Horror fans can enjoy the exclusive premieres of ‘Nocturne’ and ‘Evil Eye’ from Welcome to the Blumhouse, a spine-chilling anthology film series of 4 scary movies premiering on October 13

Watch award-winning play What The Constitution Means To Me and Director Garrett Bradley’s documentary Time (English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu), starting October 16

Starting October 12, stream the digital premiere of Punjabi title Uda Aida on Amazon Prime Video

Mumbai, October 13, 2020: Amazon Prime Video delights to its viewers this week with exciting Indian and International titles for all their moods. Starting October 16, Prime members can enjoy 5 stories of love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope with Amazon Prime Video’s first ever Tamil anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai. The title includes five Tamil short movies that have been filmed in the times of the COVID-19 lockdown by 5 of the most celebrated directors in Tamil cinema – Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratman, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj.

Stream the direct-to-service world premiere of Malayalam family entertainer Halal Love Story starting October 15. Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, the film is produced by Aashiq Abu, Harshad Ali and Jesna Ashim under the banner Papaya Films. The light-hearted family entertainer stars Malayalam superstar Indrajith Sukumaran, renowned actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Grace Antony, and Sharafudheen in pivotal roles.

A filmed version of the critically-acclaimed, award-winning play What the Constitution Means to Me, created by and starring Heidi Schreck, will premiere on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video. The special is directed by Marielle Heller and produced by Big Beach and Defiant By Nature, Heller’s newly launched production company. The producers of the Broadway production – Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, and Matt Ross – also serve as producers of the filmed version.

Horror fans can now enjoy the premiere of Nocturne and Evil Eye from the international Amazon Original Anthology film Welcome to the Blumhouse, a program of eight unsettling, genre movies produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. Evil Eye, produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as well as Zu Quirke’s Nocturne are now available for a spine-schilling viewing experience.

Directed by Garrett Bradley, the documentary Time highlights the lifelong effects that mass incarceration has on not only the imprisoned, but the families they leave behind. In this intimate yet epic love story filmed over two decades, indomitable matriarch Fox Rich strives to raise her six sons and keep her family together as she fights for her husband’s release from the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly known as Angola. Prime members in India can stream the documentary in English, along with local dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu starting October 16.

Prime members can now stream the digital premiere of Ksshitij Chaudhary and Deepak Thaper directorial Punjabi drama Uda Aida. The film stars Tarsem Jassar, along with Neeru Bajwa and Poppy Jabbal in the pivotal roles and follows the story of a poor family, who has to cope with rich kids and their parents when their son is enrolled into a prestigious school.

HIGHLIGHTS:

