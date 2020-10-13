When Shehnaaz Gill's Father Blamed Himanshi Khurana For The 'Suicide' Row, Getting Back The Reply, “Khud Controversy Karo...” - PAST TENSE(D)

Shehnaaz Gill’s career took a U-turn ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss 13. The 27-year-old was quite popular in the Punjabi industry but BB changed her entire career graph and she became massively popular across the country.

Advertisement

While Shehnaaz was a part of BB13 her father, Santok Gill revealed that she turned down a lot of opportunities because of Himanshi Khurana.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Himanshi was a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 13 house and made headlines for her ruined friendship with Shehnaaz Gill and closeness with Asim Riaz.

Replying to Santok Gill’s statement, Himanshi took her Twitter account and wrote, “Agar apki beti ne mere vajah se suicide attempt kia to sry but app apni Beti ko ye bhi smjyayie ki khud ki controversy kro fir khud disturb bhi ho jao. Jab ki apki beti Canada k interview me boli thi ki mujhe controversy ki vjaa se kaam mil raha hai. App soch smj kr interview do” (If your daughter has attempted suicide because of me, please also make her understand that she started the controversy and disturbed herself. Your daughter, in a Canada based interview also said that she got work because of the controversy. Please think and give interviews.”

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Santok revealed that Himanshi’s PR team called directors and made sure that they don’t sign Shehnaaz in their projects and said, “After the fight with Himanshi whenever Shehnaaz got work, Himanshi used to call up the directors and producers and started filling their ears against Shehnaaz. She stopped getting work. Himanshi destroyed her career. It was good that Shehnaaz did not give up and started singing. She got popular in singing. I feel if someone else would have been in Shehnaaz’s place that person would have committed suicide.”

He continued, “She used to get hate mail and messages on social media. Out of 100 comments, she used to get 90 vulgar comments. It was all done by Himanshi’s PR team. Shehnaaz did not give up and continued working. The entire Punjab Industry has boycotted Shehnaaz and used to hate her.”

Nonetheless, Shehnaaz Gill became huge on her own in the show and kudos to her for the same!

Share your thoughts on the same in the comments below.

Must Read: India’s Best Dancer: Farah Khan Is Set To Create A Dhamaka With Her Fav People!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube