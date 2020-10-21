Sushant Singh Rajput News: Househelp Dipesh Sawant Demands 10 Lakhs Compensation From NCB

The entire nation is awaiting the verdict of Sushant Singh Rajput case. After CBI joining in the investigation to discover whether the actor was murdered or he committed suicide, the case took another route with NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) probing the drug angle. In the drug angle, Sushant’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty spent almost a month in custody. After stepping out, she’s in a full revenge mood against media trials and people who defamed her.

Now, joining the list along with Rhea is none other than, Sushant’s househelp, Dipesh Sawant. Yes, the person who is considered as one of the suspects in SSR case by people, has now taken a legal route against NCB. He has filed a complaint in Bombay High Court.

As per India Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house help, Dipesh has sued NCB. He claims that he was arrested on September 4 and not on September 5 as per NCB records. He was produced in front of magistrate court on September 6. Now, the rule says that the accused needs to be produced within 24 hours and not 36 hours, before the magistrate court. Henceforth, he has filed a complaint against NCB for breaking the law. He has even asked for a compensation of 10 lakhs.

The division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik will address the case, which is reportedly adjourned till 6th November. It is learnt that advocates, Rajendra Rathod and Aamir Koradia, filed a petition are representing Dipesh Sawant.

Meanwhile, after spending almost a month in custody, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and actress, Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde had mentioned that the Jalebi actress will be taking legal action against people who defamed her. Reportedly, Ankita Lokhande is on top of Chakraborty’s list.

However, there has been no official confirmation of the same yet.

If one remembers, Ankita Lokhande even became a target of Rhea Chakraborty’s friends when she stood against her. BFF Shibani Dandekar went onto claim that Ankita was trying to gain 2 minutes of fame by getting into the Sushant Singh Rajput row. However, several TV actors like Rashami Desai, Karanvir Bohra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others stood for her and everything turned into a TV versus Bollywood war.

