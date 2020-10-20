Shweta Singh Kirti finds strength in uniting with people who have joined in the fight to seek justice for her brother, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Our strength lies in our unity and we will never let it break!!#SSRWarriorsStayUnited,” she tweeted on Monday.

She also appreciated a video honouring Sushant Singh Rajput. Titled Josh E Jahan and released by Sushant’s family friend Nilotpal Mrinal, the video urged the ï¿½warriors’ to ï¿½Keep the josh high’. She appreciated the video by posting heart emojis.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police initially probed the case and declared that the actor had committed suicide. The case has subsequently been taken over by CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate joining the investigation.

Last week, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans were confused as to why Shweta deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts. While Shweta had temporarily deactivated her unverified Twitter and verified Instagram accounts, the same were subsequently restored.

The late actor’s California-based sister also offered an explanation with a statement shared on Twitter apologising to Sushant’s fans.

“Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them,” she wrote.

