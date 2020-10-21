Model Roaleey Ryan Opens Up On Making Debut With Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal Khan's Film Faactory

Model Roaleey Ryan is excited to make her acting debut with Faactory. The film is directed by Faissal Khan, brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Faissal also toplines the cast.

“When Faissal is acting that’s the cap that he adorns. He is very focused and he looks out for his co-actors, which improvises and makes the scenes better. He believes for a scene to look excellent everybody needs to shine in the scene,” Roaleey said.

Faissal notably acted in the 2000 film “Mela“, and his upcoming directorial is a romantic thriller.

Roaleey elaborated on her role: “I’m playing a confident, courageous and independent girl. She can handle any situation and she just wants to live a good life. I have been excited about the film since the day I gave audition.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan on Tuesday evening celebrated the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol blockbuster, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which released 25 years ago on this day.

Aamir took to his verified Facebook page to share a note lauding the film, saying it “continues to charm the world”.

“A hero who discovers his conscience, a heroine who finds her voice, a villian who has a change of heart, DDLJ appealed to the kinder, nicer, higher self within all of us. 25 years of a film that continues to charm the world. Thank you Adi, Kajol, Shahrukh, and the entire team of DDLJ,” Aamir wrote on Facebook.

