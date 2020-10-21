Apart from upcoming Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Ali Abbas Zafar’s is also in the news due to his female superhero film with Kat. The director wants to deliver one of the biggest superhero films ever for Bollywood and in the process, he is leaving no stone unturned.

One could say that the project is really turning out to be a big one as it will be shot in not 1 or 2 but 4 different countries. Yes, you read that right! In fact, two countries have already been locked in the form of India and the UAE. The same has been confirmed by the director himself.

While talking about Katrina Kaif’s untitled superhero film, Ali Abbas Zafar said, “We have locked locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Soon, I will head to Poland and Georgia for the recce. We plan to shoot it across three to four countries. We’ll shoot a chunk of the film in India. We need mountainous terrain for those portions and have zeroed in on Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi,” as per Mid Day.

Expectedly, Katrina Kaif will be undergoing tough training to nail the powerful character of a female superhero. Speaking about the film’s schedule, Ali Abbas Zafar said, “My film demands an elaborate set-up. So, we will take it on floors only next year after Katrina wraps up Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3. She has been working out to maintain her agility, but as soon as she allots her dates, we will begin her physical prep.”

Meanwhile, recently, Ali revealed the reason why he opted for Dubai to work on the film. “Yes, right now, I — along with my team — is working out of Dubai. The reason being: an international team is working with us on the series but due to the Covid-19 induced travel restrictions, it wouldn’t have been easy for them to fly in-and-out of India. So, in order for things to function smoothly, we have been stationed here,” he had quoted.

How much are you excited for Katrina Kaif’s superhero film? Share with us through comments.

