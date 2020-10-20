Aamir Khan On 25 Years Of DDLJ: “It Continues To Charm The World”

After expressing his love for the trailers of Laxmmi Bomb and Ludo, Aamir Khan is back on social media, but this time he is celebrating 25 years of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Indian cinema’s one of the most beloved films turned 25 today, and Aamir has all-cute things to say about the film.

Following his usual ‘Black font White background’ format, Aamir took to his social media accounts to wish a happy 25th birthday to DDLJ. Like many of us, even he feels the film still continues to charm the world.

Aamir Khan tweeted, “A hero who discovers his conscience, a heroine who finds her voice, a villain who has a change of heart, DDLJ appealed to the kinder, nicer, higher self within all of us. 25 years of a film that continues to charm the world.”

He also thanked the entire team, “Thank you Adi, Kajol, Shahrukh, and the entire team of DDLJ.”

Celebrating 25 years of the blockbuster hit, which cemented his space as a romantic hero in Bollywood, lead actor SRK tweeted on Tuesday: “25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25.”

The film’s lead actress Kajol wrote: “Raj & Simran! 2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn’t stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you.

#25YearsOfDDLJ.”

Shah Rukh Khan recently surprised fans by saying he was initially sceptical about his ability to pull off the romantic scenes in the ever-popular love story.

“I was told by many people that I looked unconventional, very different from what the perception of a leading man was. I did feel, maybe, not being handsome enough — or, as they called it back then, ‘chocolaty’ — would make me unsuitable for romantic roles. Also, I am very shy and awkward with ladies, and I didn’t know how I would say all the loving, romantic bits,” Shah Rukh recalled.

“I have to admit, for someone who doesn’t like mushy and romantic films, the scenes Kajol and I did make me feel fuzzy and warm! There, I said it,” Shah Rukh Khan smiled.

