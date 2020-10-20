Back in August, it was reported that Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. Following which, the actor himself announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments in order to focus on his medical treatment. Now the latest report gives an update about his health.

The actor has been undergoing treatment under a few esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. He also recently opened up about his cancer diagnosis for the first time in an Instagram video, which was shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. In the video, he said, “This is a recent scar in my life, but I’ll beat it. I’ll be out of this cancer soon.”

Now the latest update has been reported by news agency PTI stating that Sanjay Dutt, who is battling cancer, is responding very well to the medical treatment. A member from his family has also said to the news agency, “The news was like he has got six months or this month to live, (but) it has never been that scene. He was detected with a kind of lung cancer for which treatment started in Mumbai and he has responded very well to the treatment. He went for his test today and the results have come out very good. With God’s grace and everyone’s blessings, he has responded very well.”

Well, that’s a relief to all his fans who pray every day for him to recover soon. However, despite everything, a few weeks ago, the actor had joined the shooting of Shamshera. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. It’s a period drama helmed by Karan Malhotra and Dutt will essay a negative role in it.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Sadak 2 alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt. The 61-year-old actor also has a great role in, KGF: Chapter 2. The shooting is expected to begin in November. The period action film reportedly marks his debut in Kannada industry. The film also stars Yash, who was also seen in the previous instalment.

