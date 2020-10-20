Imran Khan and Avantika Malik’s Marriage was grabbing all eyeballs for a long time now. The couple’s marriage hit rock bottom last year, and they parted ways in May 2019. Several reasons were cited for the split. One of them was Imran not getting any film offers. But, the couple chose to keep mum and separate quietly.

Since the rumours of their separation have made it in the news, time and again, Avantika shares cryptic posts talking about Marriage, love and more. In fact, her post has even hinted on her reconciliation with Imran sometime back. But, in yet another cryptic post, she talks about the hard times of life.

On Instagram, Avantika Malik shared a post, with the caption, “Serious truth bomb via @devonbroughsa #chooseyourhard.” Her post starts with, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard.” As Imran Khan’s wife cryptic post talks about the big decision to choose from a hard marriage and divorce, her post further read, “Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard.” Check out her post below:

This cryptic post talks about a lot of things indirectly. Imran Khan’s wife talks about the different kinds of hardships a person faces in Life. She basically wants everyone to make a wise decision in their lives so that they do not regret later. Is she hinting directly to her Marriage?

Avantika’s post further reads, “Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.” She explained to fans through the post of how Life will always be hard, but it is they who must pick wisely the hard we want in Life.

