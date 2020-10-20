Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has defined love for generations and will continue to do so for decades to come. Today as the film clocks 25 years, it is a special day for the team and the infinite fanbase that it enjoys. To mark the celebration, even Shah Rukh has stepped ahead. The actor has changed his social media name to Raj Malhotra and has the nicest words for the people who have showered love on the film.

Advertisement

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starred SRK as Raj and Kajol as Simran. The film that clicked with the audience then went on to be a cult and an epitome of romance in Bollywood. It also gave Shah Rukh one of his most iconic characters.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and shared a compilation video from the film, while Tujhe Dekha To plays in the background. What caught the attention, though is the fact that he has changed his Twitter name to Raj Malhotra. Yes, you read that right, SRK is reminiscing the good old days that went on to make one of the most sought after films.

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf.” Fans meanwhile are going all over the post dropping in love for the actor and the film. The comment section of the tweet is full.”

25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf pic.twitter.com/HHZyPR29f9 — Raj Malhotra (@iamsrk) October 20, 2020

A Twitter user commented, “DDLJ is the greatest movie ever made. It started the trend of love stories in Indian cinema.bfr DDLJ Bwood was backward.DDLJ made it modern Nd SRK started the trend of fashion and brand clothes in Indian cinema. Ths film changed cinema and the way of making films.”

Another adorable comment on Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet read, “Congratulations to all the love birds and lovely people out there on the silver jubilee of DDLJ. There will always be ups and downs ina love story but the end must be happy, never give up on the love of your life. Love, peace and harmony always; have a lovely day all.”

DDLJ is the greatest movie evr made. it started the trend of love stories in Indian cinema.bfr DDLJ Bwood ws backward.DDLJ mde it modern Nd SRK started the trend of fashion nd brand clothes in Indian cinema.Ths film changed cinema nd the way of making films. — Zaid Mir (@iamZaid_Srk) October 20, 2020

Congratulations to all the love birds and lovely people out there on the silver jubilee of DDLJ. There will always be ups and downs in love story but the end must be happy, never give up on the love of your life. Love, peace and harmony always; have a lovely day all. pic.twitter.com/9xbJ1kfhfw — Life coach 2020 (@Kumar19723) October 20, 2020

The longest running film in the history of Indian cinema. The timeless film that is loved by everyone. From the iconic Mandolin tune in fields, to the perfect Palat moment, The exuberant songs and the final Train scene, Each frame is magical. ❤️❤️❤️ #25YearsOfIconicDDLJ — Shaikh Danish Srk Jr (@imshaikhD) October 20, 2020

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge also went on to be the longest-running movie in the theatres in the history of Bollywood ever. Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir happens to be one of the iconic spots to visit in the city that has DDLJ screened for decades.

Tell us your favourite memory from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in the comment section below.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar REACTS To Viral Memes On Her: “Memes Bante Hi Famous Personalities Ke Hai”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube