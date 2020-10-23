Kiara Advani On Kabir Singh: “Was Aware That Backlash Would Come”

Kabir Singh is one of the most successful films of the year 2019 and changed Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s career graph entirely. But when the film released, there was this whole section of society which didn’t like the film because of the kind of love story shown in the film.

Kabir Singh happens to be a Hindi remake of superhit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy.

Kiara Advani is finally breaking the silence on the controversy around her character in Kabir Singh and addressed it on Neha Dhupia’s show called #NoFilterNeha5. The Good Newwz actress said, “I feel like and I realize this only because of Kabir Singh that there are certain characters, today what people know me, even after a certain body of work, they can’t get over a certain character that you’ve played. They feel like this is you. It becomes larger than life. That’s what happened with Preeti.”

Kiara Advani has done some incredible work in the industry including films like Guilty, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Lust Stories to name a few. Talking about Kabir Singh, the Fugly actress said, “I was happy when Guilty came out and Good Newwz came out and people were like okay, wow, she’s a versatile actress and you know I’ve got all the critical acclaim for. But, with Kabir, I think, it was, I was very nervous before the film release because I was aware that section of backlash would come. After all, we saw it happen with the first film. So, we knew it would happen.”

Advani continued, “We didn’t expect the extent of it because of course with the Hindi Film Industry, it’s a larger audience and the way the film reached out to people, I don’t think we realize that with so much love the topic would become prime-time news as well. So, that was a bit challenging but I felt like there was also so much love that there wasn’t I don’t know, I hope it doesn’t sound wrong of me to say that it balanced out the brick-bats that came with it.”

Kiara also shared how after the screening ended, Neha was in tears and said, “I feel I have never in my career had every single person from my fraternity message me and tell me what a fantastic job I had done. I remember you coming out of our screening, like crying and hugging me and everyone was like you know, it was like you only see Preeti outburst at the end in that last scene.”

Talking about the particular scene, Kiara added, “And, for me, that scene justified everything. For me, that scene showed her strength, she wasn’t just going to just go back to the man she loved. She decided to raise a child on her own, she left, she left him, she left the man her parents forced her to marry. I just felt she was not the woman that maybe other people saw her be till that interval and I felt unfortunate for those people who did have the comments of misogyny and all of that which of course there is a part of the character but that’s something that was always known to the audience when you see it in the promos also.”

Talking about the slap controversy in the film, Kiara added, “Unfortunately, some people just made the slap, the whole movie about one slap, it was not about one slap. That’s not something that I stand for. And, that’s not something that I would ever stand for and that’s not something Preeti stood for, either.”

What are your views on Kiara Advani’s take on her character from Kabir Singh? Tell us in the comments below.

