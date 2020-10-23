Happy Birthday Malaika Arora! 5 Pictures That Make Us Want To See Her Wedding With Arjun Kapoor ASAP

Malaika Arora has been part of the Bollywood and entertainment industry for many years and has been impressing us with her style, fashion sense and much much more. The actress has always been in need for many things and over the last year or so it was owing to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

Being in the industry for years, the couple knew each other for a long time before being romantically linked together. Since making their relationship public in 2019, the couple has shared quite a few pictures on social media and have set some major couple goals too.

Today as the Malaika Arora Khan turns a year older, we take a look at these different pics that make us wish they tie the knot soon.

With news of their rumoured link up making headlines, Malaika Arora posted a sweet note for Arjun Kapoor on his birthday on social media. She wrote, “Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor … love n happiness always”

This was the first time the couple posted something for the other like this and indirectly confirmed the news of their relationship.

Soon after sharing the above picture, the couple made a trip to New York City and visited a then-ailing Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The couple was all smiles posing with the veteran actors and we think they will look absolutely stunning in more such pics together.

In October 2019, Arjun Kapoor shared a sweet pic on social media that is definitely giving us all major couple goals. Captioning the pic with just a black heart, the couple twinned in black shades and received thousands of hearts from fans.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor began the year on a happy note with a beautiful picture enjoying the sunshine. The sweet kiss bestowed on him by his lady love is sure to have made his 2020 loads better.

Interestingly, the couple didn’t bring in the year alone. Arjun and Malaika run in the year with the Arora clan. And this happy family pic just makes us want to see Arjun as an official part of it – soon!

During a 2019 interview with Mumbai Mirror, when asked about the marriage reports surrounding him and Malika Arora tying the knot, Arjun Kapoor said that he is not getting married at the moment. He added that he hasn’t hidden anything about his relationship but would like his personal life being respected.

Even though there is a 12 year age gap between them we really wish to see Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor walk the aisle soon.

