Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri, who is know for her performance in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans and followers of the same. She also requested those who came in contact with her to get tested.

The actress, who is currently essaying the role of Katori Devi Singh in the TV show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, has been admitted to Holy Spirit hospital in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Himani Shivpuri wrote, “Gud morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid. Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested.”



Himani Shivpuri informed news agency PTI, “The doctor suggested I should get admitted to Holy Spirit hospital because I am 60-year-old and I have history of diabetes. So today morning I got admitted.” She added, “I have no idea how I got COVID-19… Nobody seems to know where one would get it from.”

Himani is not the first celebrity from Bollywood to test positive with the virus. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Genelia D’Souza and others were tested positive. TV actors like Parth Samthaan, Sara Khan, Rajesh Kumar and others were also diagnosed positive with the virus.

Himani Shivpuri has played the supporting role in many films including Khamoshi Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Biwi No.1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and many more.

Get well soon, Himani.

