Harshvardhan Rane Dubs For Taish While Battling COVID-19, His Dedication Is Impressive!

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has left a lasting impression with his performance in the trailer of his upcoming revenge drama, Taish.

Advertisement

Ahead of the film’s release, Rane recalled dubbing for the teaser of the film while undergoing Covid treatment at a hospital in the city.

Advertisement

Harshvardhan Rane said, “I was in ICU. It was not at all easy to dub there but I managed to do it using almost 12 blankets. When I asked for so many blankets my doctors got scared. They thought that I am feeling cold! I did not tell them that I needed the blankets for dubbing. I locked the room and told them that I’m changing.”

“I immediately made a cave using blankets and turned off the heart rate monitor as it was creating a lot of noise. I put my phone on airplane mode and started recording. (Director) Bejoy Nambiar sir was apologetic. He did not want me to dub from hospital. But, it was completely my choice. I did not want anyone to suffer due to me. I can do anything for work. Even if you tell me that I have to act from the hospital I will happily do it,” Harshvardhan Rane told IANS.

Apart from sharing his dubbing experience, he also urged people to stay safe and be “mentally strong”. He said, “It’s quite tough but one should be mentally strong to deal with it. Take proper care of yourself and follow precautionary measures. Don’t take stress,” he added.

Harshvardhan Rane recently revealed that as a kid he used to crash weddings for the food served there. He said, “I used to crash weddings when I was young. I loved wedding food, and when I was in school used to run away from my house to crash the weddings just for food.”

Advertisement

Harshvardhan Rane will soon feature in the Bejoy Nambiar-directed multistarrer Taish. The revenge drama is all set to release on ZEE5 on October 29 as a film as well as in a web series format. It is produced by Nishant Pitti, Deepak Mukut, Bejoy Nambiar, Shivanshu Pandey & Rikant Pitti. The film also features Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Saurabh Sachdeva, Abhimanyu Singh, Saloni Batra & Zoa Morani in supporting roles.

Must Read: ’83 Actor Pankaj Tripathi Wishes A Speedy Recovery For Kapil Dev

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube