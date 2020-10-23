Pooja Bhatt Shares A Health Update On Faraaz Khan, Says: “He Is Showing Improvement”

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has shared a health update on Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who is battling for life. She has shared that Faraaz is showing signs of improvement.

Advertisement

“Gratitude to all you truly special, generous people who spread the word & contributed towards the medical treatment of #FaraazKhan… Am told he is showing improvement & that the family managed to raise Rs 14,45,747 of? 25,00,000 as of today. Let’s keep this going,” she tweeted while thanking contributors.

Advertisement

On October 14, it was revealed that Faraaz, who starred opposite Rani Mukerji in the 1998 release “Mehndi” and also toplined Vikram Bhatt‘s 1996 thriller “Fareb”, suffered three consecutive seizures owing to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. He developed pneumonia as a consequence of the seizures. He is battling for life in a hospital in Bengaluru.

The family started a fundraiser for the actor.

Faraaz Khan’s family members Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon shared the details of all the proceedings on the fundraising website. The detailed statement read, “Faraaz had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year. Recently, the coughing had aggravated so due to the prevailing pandemic; he decided to consult the doctor over a video call. Over the video consultation on 8th October 2020, the doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalisation was the best thing to do. So, immediately we called for an ambulance. However, what happened after that has shaken us up to the core.”

It also added, “While the ambulance was on its way, Faraaz Khan suddenly suffered a seizure. He suddenly started shaking uncontrollably and couldn’t control his movements either. As soon as the ambulance arrived, Faraaz was out on a stretcher and was being lowered into the ambulance when he suffered another seizure. As the ambulance was rushing to Vikram Hospital, Banglore, he suffered a third seizure in the ambulance in such a short time span.”

“Faraaz Khan was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram hospital where we found out that he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. Besides, while he suffered from these seizures, he swallowed the mucous and saliva of his cough, which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia in there. Because of this, his blood pressure and heartbeat increased massively, and he wasn’t able to breathe. He was put in the ICU care where after a series of complicated procedures and heavy antibiotics he was brought to stability,” the statement concluded.

Must Read: Irrfan Khan Was Offered To Play A Crossdresser By Anup Singh: “He Laughed So Much, He Had Tears In His Eyes”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube