Vikram Bhatt On Nepotism’s Benefits: “Sunny Deol’s Son’s First Film Wouldn’t Have Been A Flop”

Vikram Bhatt is one of the most reputed directors in the Bollywood film industry. He has directed some notably good films like Raaz, Ghulam, 1920 and Footpath. The 51-year-old director is finally speaking about the ongoing ‘Nepotism’ debate in the industry.

The 51-year-old director said that audiences are responsible for making Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stars and those are some harsh facts coming in.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Vikram Bhatt said, “If a father could have made his son a star, then Sunny Deol son Karan Deol’s first film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas wouldn’t have been a flop. What did Sunny Deol do when the film did not do well?”

The Raaz director further added, “If the audience had not appreciated the performances of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, they would have never become stars. The audience is responsible for making them stars and not their fathers. There were several actors – directors who got an opportunity from their families but the audience didn’t like their work and rejected them. I believe that nepotism is a nonsense discussion that has been going on for quite a while now like many other nonsense discussions.”

Bhatt further added, “A politician’s son can be a politician, a businessman’s son can also follow in his father’s footsteps, a cricketer’s son can become a cricketer but an actor’s son can’t be an actor!. I don’t want my children to face the hardships and the struggles that I have seen. That’s the reason I work hard.”

“If there is a border conflict or fight with Pakistan then our artistes are stopped because it raises the loudest voices. When it comes to smoking g cigarettes, you do not close the paan bidi shops but cut smoking scenes from films. If animal rights activists have some issues then they first try to impose restrictions in films. Nobody cares about how horses are treated in Matheran or what the condition of animals in villages is,” Bhatt concluded.

What do you think of Vikram Bhatt’s opinion on nepotism? Share us in the comments section below.

