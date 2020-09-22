Thappad Listed In The Company Of Oscar-RULING Parasite, Here’s How

Earlier this year, Taapsee Pannu & Anubhav Sinha garnered huge praise for their film Thappad. The film was liked by the critics as well the audience and that’s why it stayed at the box office for a long time. The lifetime business of the film was 32 crores which was decent considering it targetted niche audience.

Now two quarters down, the film has found a place in the top Asian films like Parasite, A Sun, Balloon, Days, Voices In The Wind & So Long, My Son.

As per Mid-Day, Thappad has been nominated in two categories i.e. Best Film and Best Editing at the prestigious 14th Asian Film Awards. Reportedly, a total of 39 films from 11 countries have been nominated. Interestingly, for the first time, Asian Film Awards have aligned with Busan International Film Festival. However, it will be an online event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of the film, Anubhav Sinha shared the news with his followers on Twitter excitedly and wrote, “Look at the company THAPPAD is in. Yayyyy!!!”

Talking about how he never thought the film’s message will be taken so well by the audience, he told the daily, “When I was working on Thappad, I didn’t know that the thought or the messaging of the film would be accepted and appreciated so well, even globally. It’s only when I spoke to my non-Indian friends based in the USA, Germany, Taiwan and Malaysia, that I got to know about it.”

He added, “I was actually planning to base the backdrop of the movie in a non-metro but the women members of my team informed me that the issue is prevalent in cities and upper-middle-class families too,” the filmmaker adds.

Thappad hit the cinemas on February 28, 2020. The film takes a serious look at the issue of domestic violence, with a particular focus on how violent behaviour can be a ground for divorce, irrespective of the number of times it happens.

