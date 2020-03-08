Thappad Box Office Reports Leave Anubhav Sinha Angry: “My Money. My Movie. My Profit. My Loss. Who The F**k Are You?”

Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu’s film Thappad saw its release last week and the film has been garnering amazing reviews and a decent Box Office collection. However, recently when a media house in their early BO report for Thappad used rather regressive language, it triggered Anubhav who expressed his anger on the same and cleared that the film is doing the same as he expected.

Thappad collected Rs 22.79 crore in its first weekend and it is a decent number. A web portal while reporting the number in their caption wrote, “Audience Gives TIGHT SLAP To #Thappad.” The caption left Anubhav and many of his contemporaries including Sudhir Mishra, Mini Mathur and few others shocked and angry.

Getting out and vocal Anubhav in his tweet wrote, “ And I love you too…. इन हरामज़ादों ने फ़िल्मों का कोठा बना दिया है। last I checked it was an art form. My money. My movie. My profit. My loss. Who the fuck are you? Have I issued any public shares? Have you bought any??? Go watch the film. Like it. Hate it. Your call.”

He added, “These motherf***rs seem to get my collections before me. Just for general awareness I get my collections in 2-3 days. Before that whatever they put out is sheer speculation and their sweet desire.”

And I love you too…. इन हरामज़ादों ने फ़िल्मों का कोठा बना दिया है। last I checked it was an art form. My money. My movie. My profit. My loss. Who the fuck are you? Have I issued any public shares? Have you bought any??? Go watch the film. Like it. Hate it. Your call 1/2 https://t.co/gU05FTNmE9 — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

2/2 These motherfuckers seem to get my collections before me. Just for general awareness I get my collections in 2-3 days. Before that whatever they put out is sheer speculation and their sweet desire. https://t.co/gU05FTNmE9 — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

Soon after a lady on twitter made Anubhav Sinha realise that the language he is using isn’t appropriate, the director apologised for the same.

He wrote, “My apologies for my language ladies. Sincerely. It is the love of those 150 people who made Thappad for the film that was being disrespected that shot me off. Apologies to all women and elders and younger ones on my timeline. SORRY!!!”

My apologies for my language ladies. Sincerely. It is the love of those 150 people who made Thappad for the film that was being disrespected that shot me off. Apologies to all women and elders and younger ones on my timeline. SORRY!!! https://t.co/CgPXaEmT6W — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu revolves around an incident when a husband slaps his wife which makes her reconsider their marriage. The delicate subject and its handling has received a loud applause from the audience and Anubhav Sinha is been appreciated for the same. The film also stars Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmee, Ratna Pathak Shah and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

