Tom Holland AKA Spider-Man Would Prefer To Be Stranded On A Deserted Island With THIS Avengers: Endgame Co-Star & It’s Not Iron Man!

In Avengers: Endgame, we all got to see all our favourite superheroes together for the last time. With Iron Man and Black Widow’s death (played by Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson) and Captain America (played by Chris Evans) giving away his shield and power, the Marvel universe won’t be the same again. Every character in the show share a special bond with another Avenger, for example – Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Iron Man. However, Tom’s latest revelation proves that he’s also fond of another Avenger.

We all know that currently Tom Holland has been busy with Onward’s promotions with Chris Pratt who plays Star Lord in the Marvel universe. Well, along with him, our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man would love to spend some time with another powerful superhero and it’s not Iron Man.

In an interview with BBC1, a few kids asked Holland some tricky questions. One of the kids asked him who would he want to be stranded an a deserted island. To this, Tom Holland answered Chris Hemsworth aka Thor.

The Avengers: Endgame actor said, “Desert island would be Chris Hemsworth because he lives in Australia and he seems like he can handle desert island stuff. Number two would be…maybe Dave Bautista? He’s just a great guy. Two beasts is better than one beast.”

Well, we loved his choice and we would definitely want to see our Spidey asking silly questions to Thor like he used to do with Tony Stark!

