Coronavirus Outbreak: Karan Johar’s Takht, Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, & Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Get Affected; Rajasthan Schedules Stalled

The Coronavirus outbreak has left the masses worried. Bollywood is taking all the preventive measure to protect itself, and now according to the reports after cancelling the IIFA 2020 and the postponement in the release date of No Time To Die, there is a change in schedule for three films including Karan Johar’s Takht, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bulaiyaa 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj. Below are all the deets.

Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht was schedule to begin its first leg of shoot in Jaipur and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. But the Coronavirus outbreak has forced them to stall it. Takht stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar who is currently shooting for YashRaj Films’ period drama Prithviraj, was suppose to begin the Rajasthan schedule. But the actor taking the appropriate prevention measure from the Coronavirus, cancelled the shoot and flew back to Mumbai. The film marks Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar’s Bollywood debut.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has also faced the pressure of the virus as the team had to shift their shoot location. The team was supposed to shoot in Mandawa in Rajasthan but shifted the loaction to Lucknow after a Italian student tested positive in Jaipur.

There are also rumours that many filmmakers are planning to shift their release dates since the Coronavirus outbreak can affect the business. There are speculations that Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi might get a release date in shift. As for Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium still stands on the same date.

