Women’s Day 2020: Taapsee Pannu, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor & Others Share Their Lovely Wishes

It’s Women’s Day today and a lot of Bollywood celebs took to their social media pages to share their thoughts on women in their life. Taapsee Pannu shared a pic with the women actors from her latest release, Thappad. The photo includes Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Nailaa Grewal, Nidhi Uttam, Geetika Vaidya, Gracy Goswami and also director Anubhav Sinha.

The actress captioned the pic, “From us… to you… Happy Women’s Day! Make sure you do your bit towards the change you want to see :)

We did a bit from our side #Thappad”

Karan Johar also took to his Twitter page and wrote, “Women don’t need a celebration or any validation! That’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman! #HappyWomensDay2020”.

Sidharth Malhotra replied to Karan’s tweet saying, “Absolutely true !!!!”

Malaika Arora also shared a pic of herself on her Instagram and wrote a long caption – The happiest women today are not the married ones. They’re not the single ones. They’re not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly. Women who chose to leave the past behind, worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem.

They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their anger, tears and bitterness. They realized that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility. They chose to be defined by their present, but not their pasts.

They are happy because they don’t need validation from anyone. They are happy because they know that they don’t need to throw shade on anyone for them to shine. They are happy because they chose to be Queens …. Happy Women’s day today n everyday ♥️… such beautiful words.

Other Bollywood celebs who shared their thoughts on Women’s day are Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor and Hema Malini. Take a look below:

International Women’s Day world wide. I have had the privilege of working in some of the most important films on women emancipation. I take immense pride in it. “Prem Rog” “Damini” “Tawaif” are few. Every day should be celebrated as a Woman’s Day. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/tnMj4giSkd — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 8, 2020

It is that day of the year when women are lauded throughout the world & recognised for their contribution to family & society.Happy Women’s Day to all you lovely ladies out there! pic.twitter.com/OIAKDt5ANR — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 8, 2020

