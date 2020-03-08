SHOCKING! Sana Khan To Take Legal Route Against Ex-BF Melvin Louis For Domestic Violence?

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan has been for long making it to the headlines over her ex-boyfriend and choreographer, Melvin Louis. The beauty made some shocking revelations regarding her previous love, and revealed how he had been a womanizer and cheated on her despite being in a relation. Not just that, she also revealed about him drugging women in the name of work.

Previously, we had seen Sana taking digs at Melvin through her Instagram post. She also went onto reveal that he physically abused her, and even went onto share screenshots of other victims who’d been tricked by the dancer. Owing to it all, Sana is said to now be planning a legal route against Louis over the charges of domestic violence.

When asked whether she is planning to take it up legally as she even allegedly has proof against him, Sana said, “It depends on how much he provokes me. Yes, I can think about it actually. I know the laws and I might take a legal action.”

The actress further went onto share that she has lately been in touch with other women whom Melvin Louis had done something similar to. Infact, all of the women have been lending their support to her, and she’s glad that there’s so much women empowerment in today’s time.

Meanwhile, Sana Khan will be next seen in Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops. During a promotional launch in the city, the actress even broke down on stage.

Khan also recently revealed to how the reputed choreographer had been forcing her to make their relationship Instagram official just within a month of their dating. He allegedly even forced her to speak about them during her other promotional events and interviews as he felt she’d be linked to other men or else.

