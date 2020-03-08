BREAKING! Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi & Ranveer Singh’s ’83 To Get Postpone Over Coronavirus Scare?

The world is going through turmoil over the Coronavirus disease which has been impacting people at large. The same has even been impacting the Indian Box Office with films like the recent Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 facing a dip. Now, owing to it all, the makers of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s ’83 are planning to postpone their release and here’s all we know of it.

For the unversed, the Coronavirus scare is restricting people from going to public places, and many Holi functions across the country have also been canceled due to the same. People are asking for masks as the theatre halls and the supply of the same across the country is said to be falling scarce too.

If a report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, Reliance Entertainment which is backing both Sooryavanshi and ’83 is considering a shift in release of both the films. The former was earlier planned to release on 24th March and the Ranveer Singh sports drama on 10th April.

Now, it is being said that the Akshay Kumar starrer is being pushed to ’83’s original release of 10th April 2020 and the sports drama is further being delayed to May 29, a week after the big box office clash of Salman Khan’s Radhe, Akshay’s Laxmmi Bomb & Vin Diesel’s Fast & Furious 9.

All of this is happening owing to the fear of loss in revenue. Recently, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 is witnessing the same wrath. The film saw a good opening day of 17.50 crores, but its Day 2 witnessed a dip instead of the general expectations of rising further.

With Sooryavanshi witnessing a change in release multiple times, it looks like the fans will have to wait a little more.

