Sidharth Shukla Pays Tribute To His Super Mom This Women’s Day, Remembers Time When She Struggled Post Father’s Demise

Sidharth Shukla came out as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 after staying in the house for over 5 months. His tough competitor in the house was Asim Riaz who turned out to be the first runner up. During his stay in the house, Sidharth was bashed a lot for being rude, misbehaving towards women, arrogant and many even said that his win in Bigg Boss 13 is rigged.

The actor has another side, an emotional one too. In an interaction for the page Humans of Bombay, on the occasion of Women’s Day, the Balika Vadhu actor opened up about his mother and how she looked after them after his dad passed away.

Sidharth Shukla shared, ” People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But I’ll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of 3 kids & too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I’d cry if I had to go a second without her–so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another! As I grew older, she became my best friend! Every time I came back home after playing, we’d talk about everything under the sun–while other kids were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life! She’s taught me so much too–I was a naughty kid who’d get away with trouble. But when mom told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes.”

“When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock–she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids & fulfilled all our demands! I know now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so much to give us what we wanted,” stated Shukla.

He concluded, “Every time she tells me she’s proud of me, I feel like the happiest man on earth, because I was able to put a smile on her face; a woman who means everything to me. Even today, she’s my anchor & never fails to give me her daily dose of advice–when I finally saw her on set after 3 long months, the first thing she told me was to stop wearing shorts all the time & to put on a pair of jeans!” #HappyWomensDay”.

Read the entire post below:



Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!