Badhaai Ho 2: Rajkummar Rao To Replace Ayushmann Khurrana In The Sequel?

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho that released back in 2018 took the audience by storm. The film went on to be a favourite amongst the masses and now if the reports are to be believed, the film is all set to get a sequel. Badhaai Ho 2 might star Rajkummar Rao in the lead with a new director on board. Below are all the details you would want to know.

According to the latest reports, Amit Sharma directed Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Surekha Sikhri is heading for a sequel and will be directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

Harshavardhan Kulkarni has the 2015 release Hunterrr to his credit. The film starred Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Apte and Sai Tamhankar.

As for Badhaai Ho sequel, it is said that it will star Rajkummar Rao and there are no details about the lead actress out yet.

The prequel revolved around late pregnancy and how the society looks at it as a taboo. With Ayushamann in the center of it all, the film went on to be a huge success and even has national award recognition to its credit.

With a new cast and new director, it will be fun to see what new topic the team cover. Stay tuned to get the future updates about the project.

