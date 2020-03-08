Mere Angne Mein 2.0: Jacqueline Fernandez & Asim Riaz’s Song Release Postponed, New Date OUT!

Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz will be seen together in the song Mere Ange Mein 2.0. From the past few days, we have been seen their stunning pics and stills together from the making of the song. The video was supposed to be out today, however, the release of the song is delayed now.

The Kick actress herself took to her Instagram story and had written, “Hello guys, the wait for #MereAngneMein got a slight longer but keep the excitement growing as the song is now releasing on 9th of March. So stay tuned for the most vibrant dance number! @BhushanKumar @TSeries.Official @AsimRiazz77.Official”

She also shared a new poster of the song with the new release date written on it and captioned it, “NEW RELEASE DATE 9th MARCH”

Take a look below:

This is Asim Riaz ‘s first project after Bigg Boss 13 and his fans can’t wait to see him alongside the gorgeous actress. Fans are looking forward to their chemistry in the video.

Mere Angne Mein is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The song is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, lyrics are penned by Vayu and crooned by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mere Angne Mein 2.0 will be out on T-Series’ official YouTube channel.

