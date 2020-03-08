Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks Accompanied By His Parents On A Lunch Date!

Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks’ lunch date soon turned into a family affair as the actor’s parents joined in too.

The actor and his model girlfriend headed to a cafe located on Byron Bay for a meal, evidenced by a photo obtained by eonline.com.

The actor was seen in a white T-shirt and sunglasses while Gabriella matched in a white tee with a pair of denim shorts.

Liam’s parents Craig and Leonie Hemsworth also joined in on the lunch date. Everyone was all smiles.

The “Isn’t It Romantic” actor and Gabriella had confirmed their relationship back in January when they were spotted kissing on the beaches of Byron Bay in Australia.

They were later photographed displaying PDA near Los Angeles.

After moving on from his public divorce with singer Miley Cyrus, it seems like the actor is keeping his new romance more private.

The pair has neither made a red carpet appearance together nor shared their party photos on social media.

They often spend quality time with each other, and the actor’s family seems to have given approval as last month, Liam and Gabriella enjoyed lunch with Luke Hemsworth and his wife Samantha Hemsworth.

