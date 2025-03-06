Fans are waiting with bated breath as the Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Nadaaniyan is all set to start streaming on Netflix on March 7, 2025. The Dharma Productions backed rom-com has been keeping the masses hooked for its fresh pairing and a feel-good concept. The movie also promises to be a trendsetter for such light-hearted rom-com genres to rule the roost in the digital space.

Talking about the same, Nadaaniyan managed to pique the interest of the audience right since its inception. Ibrahim Ali Khan’s charming screen and presence and a lover boy avatar grabbed several eyeballs. His chemistry with Khushi Kapoor was just the cherry on top.

However, it was also the romantic genre and the feel-good endearing tone of the film which struck a chord with the masses. This definitely came as a breath of fresh air and something new which the fans can look forward too. Right from the story to the performances and the foot-tapping songs, the Dharma Productions film commanded attention.

The plot revolves around a college romance which sends those butterflies in your belly. However, we soon learn that there is a ‘contractual’ secret binding this relationship together. Nadaaniyan promises to offer you a rollecoaster ride of emotions when it comes to love, betrayal, heartbreak and a coming-of-age self-realization.

Nadaaniyan marks the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan and fans are in awe of his confidence, charismatic screen presence and a lovable aura. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor exudes the beauty, grace and also a tint of vulnerability which matches Ibrahim’s energy. The movie promises to be a trendsetter for more such feel-good content to be welcomed on the digital sphere. Not only does it offer something unique to the plate but it can also be enjoyed as a wholesome family entertainer. The movie is inevitably enjoying a mammoth pre-release hype when it comes to the digital space.

Nadaaniyan has been helmd by Shauna Gautam. It also stars Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Mahima Chaudhry and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. The movie will be streaming on Netflix tomorrow (March 7).

