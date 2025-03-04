Fans are waiting with bated breath to witness Dharma Productions’ romantic film Nadaaniyan, which will soon be released on Netflix. The movie stars gen-z stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles. Ahead of the movie’s release, the makers have dropped the endearing title song of the film.

The Nadaaniyan title song showcases the vivacious and electrifying chemistry between Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The track will take you on a trip down the memory lane of that school or college romance, which still gets your heart fluttering. Ibrahim channels his lover boy avatar and has a charismatic screen presence in this one.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor looks beautiful and charming and matches Ibrahim’s sparkling energy. However, it is the camaraderie between the two which is the cherry on top. While the song depicts the budding romance between their characters beautifully, it also depicts an underlying secret behind their relationship.

The Nadaaniyan title song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has been crooned by Varun Jain, Jonita Gandhi and Sachin-Jigar. By the looks of it, the song promises to be the love anthem of the year.

Apart from this, other tracks from Nadaaniyan like Tere Ishq Mein and Galat Fehmi have also managed to strike a chord with the audience. After a long time, fans have been resonating with a fresh love story which also has its own share of a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Dharma Productions pulls off another feel-good romantic flick from its kitty.

Nadaaniyan will be streaming on Netflix from March 7, 2025. It has been directed by Shauna Gautam. Apart from Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the film also stars Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhry and Jugal Hansraj in the lead roles.

Take A Look At The Song

