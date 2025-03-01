Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment is introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan in their upcoming film Nadaaniyan, and the trailer promises a successful debut and a new Gen-Z star arriving with a bang! Helmed by Shauna Gautam, the film stars Khushi Kapoor and the chemistry of the lead couple is getting us excited for the film!

The trailer definitely introduces Ibrahim as a breath of fresh air, bringing the quintessential romance back to Bollywood. His chocolate boy image and endearing on-screen presence are convincing enough to place our bets on him as the next Gen-Z superstar!

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor are already generating enough buzz among fans with their superb chemistry, and now the trailer for Nadaaniyan gives a glimpse of a fresh and unique love story filled with enough college drama and youth connect!

The trailer has also left us excited because of the stellar cast that supports this college romance. The film stars Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj as the parents of the two cute stars who are impressively honest with their presence in the trailer.

Khushi and Ibrahim play a college couple exploring the Pehla Pyaar, but what is Pyaar without Takraar, especially in this fast-paced Gen-Z era? So, the love is followed by heartbreak, some really good songs, and a background score that elevates the entire look of the film!

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, Nadaaniyan will be available for streaming on Netflix starting from March 7 and is surely promising to entertain their target audiences to the core!

Check out the trailer filled with lots of romance, drama, fight, hate, and finally, all that wins in the end – Ishq Wala Love!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mrs Part 2: Dear Harman Baweja, After Your Film Has Disastrously Failed & ‘Mard Clan’ Has Won, Write The Sequel ASAP! [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News