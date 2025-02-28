Ajith Kumar does not have time to ponder upon Vidaamuyarchi’s failure as the superstar moves to his next release, Good Bad Ugly. The teaser of the film has finally arrived, and it’s a fiery cocktail of AK’s raw energy with a dash of gritty action scenes flavored with violence. Helmed by director Adhik Ravichandran, who is loved for his edgy narratives, he might have unleashed a beast here with AK arriving in suave and dapper avatars!

From the very first frame, the teaser plunges us into a chaotic yet visually spectacular world, suggesting almost nothing about the narrative except for the fact that it is a brutal adaptation of Prime Video’s Japanese series Like A Dragon: Yakuza!

Redditors have been discussing the teaser, and while fans are finding it mindblowing calling Good Bad Ugly a potential blockbuster, others are simply worried. A user wrote, “Feels like Saint’s row game adaptation…movie could either be great or disaster, no in between.”

Fans Are Confused

Fans are quite not liking the teaser. A Redditor wrote, “Tbh, I didn’t really like it, but I’m not surprised since I didn’t like Mark Antony. Vidaamuyarchi’s teaser looked a lot better. But Ajith’s younger look was really good.” Another dicey user wrote, “It looks promising, and it is on a never-seen shade from AK. Keeping AK as the character name feels like a good choice. Let’s watch the movie and find it out.”

Mindless Fun – Not Bad?

Meanwhile, a set of fans really do not wish a brainstorming session with the film. A user wrote, “This seems like mindless fun, and I am not expecting or wanting anything more from it. As long as it’s engaging, we’re good.”

A Loose Remake!

Comparing the film with the Japanese remake of Like A Dragon: Yazuka, a user wrote, “In the Korean movie, apart from the Gangster, decent screen time and importance was given to the cop and the devil too. But in this one, it looks like a Ajith one man show. If it’s a remake, it’s going to be a very very loose remake, thriving only on AK’s screen presence. I’m not sure we are going to get a gripping story here.”

Good Bad Ugly releases on April 10 and hopefully the film will finally celebrate Ajith Kumar and compensate all the losses the actor faced with Vidaamuyarchi.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

