BREAKING! Rhea Chakraborty & Showik Chakraborty’s Judicial Custody Extended Till THIS Date!

Bringing in breaking news, Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty’s judicial custody has been extended till October 6. Both were arrested by the NCB on September 8 for procuring drugs. More than 18 people have been arrested till now in relation to the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Below are all the deets.

As per Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde, both her and Showik have moved to the Bombay High Court seeking bail. Their bails have already been rejected in the past. The hearing for the latest bail plea will be done tomorrow, September 23.

In his statement, Maneshinde said, “Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have filed an application for Bail in the NDPS Case in the Bombay High Court. It is coming up for hearing on 23rd Sept 2020 before Justice Sarang V Kotwal. The details of the bail applications will be shared after the hearing on 23rd Sept”.

For the unversed, the ED, while they were probing in the money laundering angle of the Sushant Singh Rajput case came across some suspicious drug chats, and brought in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). After probing and questioning Rhea Chakraborty, they took her in 14-day custody on September 8. Ten drug peddlers were also arrested. It was said that they provided drugs to various Bollywood celebrities.

While Rhea’s custody has been extended till October 6, there was also news that the NCB might arrest Talent Manager Jaya Saha too. The agency has been questioning Saha since yesterday, and as per reports she has failed to answer a few questions. Meanwhile, Jaya’s chats with Rhea Chakraborty and a few others celebs have also gone viral.

In other news, as per reports, the NCB might also summon Deepika Padukone as a few chats recently went viral nad have celebs with initial D and K mentioned in it. It was alleged that the D in the chat is Deepika Padukone. The Chhapaak actor reportedly is also going to issue a statement about the same.

