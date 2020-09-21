Alia Bhatt To Star Alongside Gully Boy Actor Vijay Varma In The Upcoming Shah Rukh Khan Production!

Alia Bhatt is one on a roll with signing back to back great projects with great co-stars. The recent addition to this Vijay Varma who happens to be her co-star from Gully Boy and the film will be produced under Shah Rukh Khan’s banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

It’s going to be a dark-comedy film in which Bhatt will be playing the character of Varma’s wife and the film is all set to go on floors in April 2021.

According to the Peeping Moon report, Shah Rukh Khan has locked a women-centric script and Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the lead in the film along with Vijay Varma. The film is tentatively titled ‘Darlings’ and revolves around a SOBO mother-daughter duo who kidnaps latter’s abusive husband and things changes as he goes missing for real.

Vijay Varma has proved himself as an emerging star in Bollywood industry and his role in Gully Boy was very well appreciated and got critically acclaimed too.

Alia and Vijay have been locked for the deal, although they still haven’t signed the contract but that’ll be happening soon. The actresses’ mother part has still not been locked for the film and we can suggest a few names for the same including veteran actresses like Rekha, Neena Gupta, Kirron Kher, Tanvi Azmi, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Ratna Pathak.

For that matter, Soni Razdan who happens to be Alia’s real-life mother and has already played the role of her mother in reel life in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi can also be an APT choice for the same.

Jasmeet K Reen who has written screenplays for films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Force 2 will be making her directorial debut with Darlings.

Alia Bhatt will begin shooting for this after completing her ongoing commitments including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

We can’t wait to see Alia and Vijay Varma working their magic again on the big screens.

