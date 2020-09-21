Sushant Singh Rajput News: Rhea Chakraborty Confesses That The Late Actor Believed In Conspiracy Theories; Fire Breaks Down Into Building That Houses NCB Office

Rhea Chakraborty, who got arrested in the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput case on September 8 along with her brother Showik has made another critical confession. The actress has claimed that the late actor used to think that there’s a lot of conspiracy happening against him.

Reportedly, SSR never kept drugs under his possession. Whenever he wanted to keep them at home, he used to hand it over to Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda and Hockett, who used to roll the joint for the actor.

As per a report in Aaj Tak, In the group chats, Rhea Chakraborty is also found asking them to roll a joint for Sushant Singh Rajput. To which, Dipesh replied, ‘yes, two joints are ready and I’m bringing them.’

The report further suggests that Rhea used to be Sushant’s direct connection whenever the actor wanted drugs. She used to ask the same to Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda. It is also said that Sushant and Rhea used to be in a different vehicle followed by another vehicle which used to carry contrabands in them.

Meanwhile, According to India TV, the fire has been reported in the building that has the Narcotics Control Bureau’s office investigating the Rhea Chakraborty drug case. The exchange building is located in the Ballard Estate area in Mumbai. The report claims that the NCB office is safe, while the other parts of the Exchange office caught fire. No casualties have been reported.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is getting murkier day by day. We hope we get to know the conclusion of the matter soon. What’s your opinion on Rhea’s statements? Do let us know via your comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

