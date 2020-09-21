Salman Khan VS John Abraham, Satyameva Jayate 2 VS Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali; Why The Clash Will Be MASSIVE?

John Abraham has a history of not getting scared of clashing with big Bollywood stars or their films on holidays. And why should he be? He has maintained a good success record so far. Back on Independence Day 2018, when John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Gold, both films managed to do well. Same happened on I-Day 2019. John Abraham’s Batla House clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Impossible and both films did extremely well in their own capacity.

Now as John Abraham gears for the release of Satyameva Jayate 2, this time he is ready to take on none other than Salman Khan. As per the announcement made by John today, the Milap Zaveri directorial will hit cinemas on Eid 2021.

Sharing the new poster of Satyameva Jayate 2, John wrote the tagline, “Jis desh ki maiyya Ganga hai, wahan khoon bhi Tiranga hai! “

Interestingly, Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is also slated for Eid 2021 release which makes it a big clash. The clash will also be interesting because Salman Khan enjoys an exceptional fan following among masses. While his films do well in big cities, they are received in an extremely special way by single screens. Being an action drama, John’s Satyameva Jayate 2 will also target the same audience. This wasn’t the case when Satyameva Jayate clashed with Gold in 2018. Because the former was a film for single screen audience and the latter was for multiplex audience. So there was enough space for both films to survive.

In this case, the key will be the multiplex audience along with small centres’. Whoever will reach both, will eventually make bigger success.

Meanwhile, in Satyameva Jayate 2, John Abraham will be seen fighting corruption in Lucknow. The film stars Divya Khosla Kumar opposite John Abraham in the lead role.

Coming to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, it is Salman Khan’s 2nd most awaited film currently after Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will have Pooja Hegde opposite Salman.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Aditya Chopra To Make His GRAND YRF@50 Slate Announcement In Cinema Halls

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube