Wanted’s Radhe Or Dabangg’s Chulbul Pandey? Vote For Your Most Favourite Salman Khan Character!

Salman Khan’s Wanted has completed 11 years today. In our recent post, we told you some interesting facts about the film and how it brought the sinking career of Salman back on track.

Recalling the success of Wanted, producer Boney Kapoor tweeted today, “#Wanted marked the revival of single screen cinemas. The crowds were back and so was the old forgotten HOUSEFULL board. #11YearsofWanted #Trivia #MagicofCinema.”

Wanted featured Ayesha Takia, Vinod Khanna, Prakash Raj and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles along with Salman. The film’s dialogue “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, toh main apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta” continues to be a rage with Salman fans till date.

After Wanted in 2009, it was Dabangg in 2010 which took his career on another level. If Salman was loved as Radhe in Wanted, his Chulbul Pandey character in Dabangg became iconic. After Wanted became a huge hit, fans have been longing for a sequel ever since. Though Salman Khan’s Radhe seems to be little inspired from Wanted, it’s not a sequel. On the contrary, his Dabangg has got two sequels. It’s also because the success of Dabangg (2010) was far bigger than Wanted.

Now our question to you is which character of Salman among Wanted‘s Radhe and Dabangg’s Chulbul Pandey is your most favourite. Vote down below on the poll and let us know.

