Arshad Warsi Shares An Emotional Video Of A Farmer; Mika Singh Replies, “Arnab Goswami Is More Keen To Look For Salman Khan”

The media is going bad crap crazy ever since the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Not like we don’t want justice for him but news channels are debating his death at primetime hours when they should talk about serious issues going on in the world and our country. Addressing the same now is Arshad Warsi and singer Mika Singh.

Arshad took to his Twitter and tweeted a heartbreaking video where the farmer is sowing seeds without the help of a machine. He captioned his video, “Necessity is the mother of all inventions…”

Necessity is the mother of all inventions… pic.twitter.com/LpyGRXAL81 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 18, 2020

Replying to Arshad Warsi, Mika Singh tweeted, “Brother the media and people are not interesting in this boring news..They prefer entertaining news like @Tweet2Rhea and @KanganaTeam. #ArnabGoswami is more keen to look for @BeingSalmanKhan but doesn’t care about our #kisaan..”

Brother the media and people are not interesting in this boring news..They prefer entertaining news like @Tweet2Rhea and @KanganaTeam. #ArnabGoswami is more keen to look for @BeingSalmanKhan but doesn’t care about our #kisaan.. https://t.co/k3Kg9Jp7Ge — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) September 18, 2020

Those are some harsh facts coming our way!

Social media has become a circus and celebrities are taking digs at each other one after one. Kangana Ranaut happens to be one of the most active celebrities on social media and taking jibes on fellow celebrities ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away.

Rhea Chakraborty has become a national topic and everyone is judging her for her relationship with the late Kedarnath actor. She is currently in jail for allegedly procuring drugs for the Rajput.

What do you think of Arshad Warsi and Mika Singh’s tweet on the serious issues going on in the country? Tell us in the comments section below.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput News: Post Rhea Chakraborty’s Arrest, NCB To Probe Bollywood Celebs In Drug Abuse Controversy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube