Sushant Singh Rajput News: FIR Star Kavita Kaushik Says, "Koi Bolta Hai Mumbai Safe Nahi Hai..."

As Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment on June 14 this year, not just the industry but the whole country was shaken. It was a huge blow for his fans and family who are still struggling to come on terms with it.

Earlier it was said that Sushant died of suicide but later the case became complex. While a section of people believed the late actor was murdered, others said he committed suicide because he was having a bad time in Bollywood owing to favouritism and nepotism. As the CBI & NCB got involved in the case, the death investigation has now got a drugs angle.

While Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been the most talked about topic in the last 3 months, the discussion doesn’t seem to be closing anytime soon. So far many Bollywood and TV celebs have shared their thoughts on it and now FIR actress Kavita Kaushik has also opened up.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kavita said that the case has become a circus now. She added that it’s being politicised now because of various political parties getting involved. “It started from mental health, then nepotism, insider-outsider debate and now it’s drugs. This case is going everywhere, but reaching a conclusion,” she said.

“This case is being politicised right now,” she added.

Talking about the way social media has totally changed the case‘s meaning, she said, “Social media is the worst drug. Look at the language, threats, abuses being hurled at people and random judgements being passed. Everyone is saying something or the other and changing their words to suit their vested interest.”

While saying that even she wants to know about the truth, Kavita Kaushik said, “Koi bolta hai Mumbai safe nahi hai, koi kuch aur bol raha hai. We all must protest, seek justice. I also want to know what happened with Sushant but what is this circus happening?”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Urmila Matondkar Does Not Regret Calling Kangana Ranaut A ‘Rudali,’ Says She Is Willing To Apologise If Offended

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube