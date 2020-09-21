That time of the week is back again! Yes, we are talking about the mundane day of the week. The day always brings in a lot of laziness and crankiness. Whoever says working from home doesn’t give any blues, is lying. Because 6 months since the pandemic and one thing consistent has been the Monday Blues. But as Shah Rukh Khan said ‘Main Hoon Na’ (I’m here).

A lot of people start their day with a cup of tea or coffee. Some keep staring at the ceiling or wall for eternity until someone reminds them to wake up. And there’s the bunch who starts the day listening to music. But listening to the same playlist over and over isn’t always fun, right? Do not worry as we have listed some good songs for you guys.

These are some good Shah Rukh Khan songs that will bring in nostalgia and wipe away your Monday blues. These songs range from SRK’s 90s movies albums to the recent few years ones. But believe us, they will help you get rid of the laziness running in your body and mind today.

Check out some amazing Shah Rukh Khan songs that will make your Monday cheerful:

Chaand Tare

Talk about accomplishing dreams and this song from Yess Boss states every person’s desire.

Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane

Want to start your day dancing to a good 90s track? What’s better than this SRK-Kajol number!

I Am The Best

Self-love is important and Shah Rukh Khan has told us how to do it in this peppy number. Start your day with some positivity.

Yun Hi Chala Chal

Every day is a journey on its own. Even if you sit at home, you don’t know what’s next for you. It’s an adventure. This SRK song is apt to lift your spirits for the same.

Butterfly

Want to have a good dance as soon as you wake up? Well, be a butterfly and dance your heart out!

If there are any more Shah Rukh Khan songs that help you cheer your mood, let us know about the same in the comments below.

