Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Akanksha Juneja AKA Kanak Not Happy With Treatment On Sets?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 airs on television this week and fans of the show’s first season are undoubtedly excited. While admirers are thrilled to see Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel, Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain on TV, we hear that there is tension on the sets. Reportedly, Akanksha Juneja is unhappy with the way she is being promoted.

As per a recent report, Akanksha (who plays the role of Kanak) is upset with the production team for not promoting her as well as they are promoting Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Gopi) and Rupal Patel (Kokila). Read more about it below.

A source close to the team of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 informed Pinkvilla, “Devoleena, Rupal have been the face of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and continue to do so. Akanksha Juneja reportedly has been upset with the production as she has not been promoted well and has been feeling insecure about the popularity of the old cast members especially Rupal and Devoleena. With this, there is some shimmering tension amongst the old and the new cast members with hardly any conversation between them.”

As per the publication, Akanksha Juneja created a scene on Thursday evening on sets. Another source has revealed that Sneha Jain, the actor who plays Gehna in the show, has been causing a lot of problem for the production on set too.

Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel have been receiving immense love for the incredible bond they share off-screen.

Recently, the producer of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Rashami shared that the cast from the first season will feature in this one too. She said the Modi family would also be a part of the story. Talking about the new leads of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Harsh Nagar has done a few serials in the past. And Sneha Jain is a debutant.

