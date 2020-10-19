Bigg Boss To Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Devoleena Bhattacharjee OPENS UP On Her Transitional Process

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is here, and so is the show’s favourite Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi Bahu. Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain join her as the new leads, and it’ll be interesting to see how makers will play the story around them. Devoleena recently opened up about her comeback and also talked about her stint in Bigg Boss.

Devoleena was part of the thirteenth season of the Salman Khan hosted show and earned a significant amount of fame from the same. But, before that, she was known as Gopi Bahu. She also spoke about how people now see her character different than her real image.

When asked about playing Gopi Bahu again, Devoleena Bhattacharjee told Indian Express, “Surprisingly, I did not take any time. Gopi is a part of me, and I instantly transformed into her on the shoot. To tell you honestly, I have always aspired to be associated with bigger things. Once Saathiya wrapped up, I waited, and did Bigg Boss last year, as I felt it was a step ahead. It was God’s planning that he sent me back as Gopi as I don’t think any other role will ever match up to her.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also added, “Now that people know that Gopi and Devoleena are different, they will have more fun watching the show. While I have my own fan following, Gopi too has her own, and now both will be hooked on to the show. Also, everyone who felt that Gopi was a bechari, already knows the actor playing the part is not. So they will see both sides and connect to it better.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also opened up about the female fan following for the show. She said, “Absolutely. We have had so many aunties and grandmothers who said they loved the show and want their daughters to be as strong as Gopi. It always had a positive impact. I also remember one of my friends who got married in New Zealand. Her mother-in-law would keep telling her that Gopi is your friend, be like her. And she complained to me that, how do I tell her that you are not like Gopi in real (laughs).”

“I have a lot expectations. In my life, I want to win everything that I get involved in. I love the feeling of victory. Hence, after a successful season, I want this show to also do really well,” added Devoleena Bhattacharjee on the expectations for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

