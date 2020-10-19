Advertisement

Sunil Lahri, who is known for his portrayal of Lord Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, keeps sharing exciting things on his social media accounts. This time it’s related to the marriage sequences in the old films/shows. He recently shared a throwback and rare photo with Dipika Chikhlia, who is known for her role as Sita in the same show.

This photo was from the show Vikram Betaal which aired before Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. In the photo, he is seen shooting a wedding sequence with Dipika. He also shared a funny anecdote with the same.

Advertisement

Sunil Lahri captioned the photo as, “Kabhi Kabhi nakali filmy shaadi bhi Itni asali Ho Jaati ki asali bhi nakali lagne Lagti hai😜 Dipika ji and myself before Ramayan Vikram Betaal ke ek marriage sequence mein… mujhe bataya Gaya ki filmi shaadi mein Main Ek Hi chij alag hoti hai ki Kabhi pure Saat Phere Nahin karvaye Jaate😂😂 (sic).”

On which Dipika Chikhlia also commented, “I think every other episode was a wedding.”

Check out the photos here:

Recently, the cast of Mahabharat lauded the historic Bhumi Pujan performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the proposed Ram temple site in Ayodhya. Actors Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri, who essayed Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman respectively in the popular TV series, took to social media to express joy.

“This is a great victory for all Indians.. jyot se jyot jalate chalo ram ka naam japte chalo (keep sharing the light, keep chanting the name of Ram) #ayodhya #RamMandir,” shared Dipika Chikhlia from an unverified Twitter account.

“Aaj 5 August Ek aitihasik din, 15 August Ki Tarah aaj ka din bhi Hamesha Yad Kiya jaega bharatvarsh ke Itihaas mein Ram Mandir ke shilanyas ke roop mein Jo 500 Sal purani samasya ka hal hai Sabhi Bharat vasiyon ko bahut bahut shubhkamnayein aur badhai jai Siyaram (today 5 August is a historical day, just like 15 August, this day will also go down in the history of India for the laying of the foundation stone of the Ram temple, which is a solution to a 500-year-old problem. My warm greetings and best wishes to all the citizens of India. Jai Siyaram),” tweeted Sunil Lahri from an unverified account.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Mukesh Khanna, M S Dhoni To Rajinikanth – Celebs Who Have Refused To Be A Part Of The Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube