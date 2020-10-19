Bigg Boss 14: Did Salman Khan Just Take Yet Another Dig At Arnab Goswami While Reprimanding Rubina Dilaik?

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan yet again took an indirect jibe at Arnab Goswami and his news channel Republic TV by mocking his routine yelling inside the TV studio. During a conversation with the contestant Rubina Dilaik, Salman reprimanded her by saying that her competition is not with him but other contestants in the house.

Rubina is often seen getting into heated arguments with almost everyone in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She has been strongly taking a stand for what she thinks is right and isn’t afraid to go against seniors as well. Salman has slammed the contestant for being disrespectful towards others before too.

The host once again lost his cool during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, said, “Your competition is with others and not me.” To which the moment Rubina Dilaik started speaking, “If I’m going to be scolded for my opinion…” Salman Khan interjected in the middle, and said, “Madam, I’m talking to you very respectfully. I’m not a contestant over here. This is wrong, and you will have to face the consequences for it.”

As reported by Janta Ka Reporter, Salman continued to chide the contestant. It seemed as if the actor is taking a subtle dig at Arnab Goswami. He said, “The level at which you can raise your voice, I will bring my level lower than that. I tend to discuss specific points…Because I believe that you don’t convey your points across by simply yelling. It doesn’t happen at all.”

The Dabanng actor’s statement seemed to be in response to Goswami’s constant demand that the latter breaks his silence on the death of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Republic TV anchor has been yelling at his news show asking Salman, “Where’s that Salman, who used to talk so much? Where is he hiding? Why does he not raise a single voice against the drugs mafia?… I am asking this question by naming Salman Khan. Where are you, Salman Khan? Not a single statement or tweet? Why are you silent on the entire episode of Disha Salian? Why are you silent on the murder of Sushant? Which city are you in? Which country are you in Salman? You are a person, who speaks against the pulse of the nation. You will read the dialogues of Bigg Boss when they are written for you by others.”

This is not the first time that Salman Khan had taken a subtle dig at Republic TV founder and anchor Arnab Goswami. As reported by Hindustan Times, the Radhe actor in one of the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, said to a contestant, “Bigg Boss ke andar ya kisi bhi show ke andar, you have to play the right game. Yeh nahi ki TRP ke liye kuch bhi khelo. Bahut achcha ja rahe ho tum log. (Whether it’s Bigg Boss or any show, you have to play the right game. You shouldn’t do anything just for TRP).”

He also added, “From Day-1, I have never seen the response you are getting. To make it bigger and better, be honest and real. Not by ki yaar yeh bakwas kar raha hai, jhoot bol raha hai, chilla raha hai. Point yeh nahi hai. Woh aapke channel ko bandh kar denge (One should not speak nonsense, lie and shout. This is not the point. They will shut your channel).”

Salman Khan concluded by saying, “Jo mujhe kehna tha, indirectly maine keh diya (What I wanted to say, I have said indirectly).”

