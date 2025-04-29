After a lukewarm run at the box office, Zebra makes its digital debut in December in its original language. With powerhouse performers and a gripping story inspired by true events, Zebra is all set to find a fresh audience on OTT.

A Fresh Chance On OTT

Zebra was originally released in theatres in November 2024 but didn’t make much noise commercially. It quickly moved to OTT, with the Telugu version premiering on Aha on December 20. Despite underperforming in cinemas, the makers had already sealed an early streaming deal, helping them recover their investment. Now, the makers are cashing in further, with the Kannada and Tamil dubbed versions scheduled to release on Lionsgate Play on May 16, 2025.

Eashvar Karthic directs Zebra with a fine cast of actors — Satyadev, Dhananjaya, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sunil, and Sathyara in key roles. The film is an interesting milestone for both Satyadev and Dhananjaya individually, as it’s their 26th film. Dhananjaya, who usually headlines Kannada films, was drawn to the project by both the character and the true-event inspiration behind the story.

More About Zebra

In Zebra, Satyadev plays Surya, a regular bank employee in love with Swathi, who works at a different bank. Things go out of control when Swathi accidentally transfers a huge sum of money to the wrong account. To protect her job, Surya commits a clever white-collar crime. But instead of solving their problems, they find themselves under the radar of a gangster named Aadi, who demands a huge amount in crores.

As the pressure mounts, Surya must make risky choices to survive and protect Swathi. Based on true events, the film combines personal drama with high-action stakes, which makes it a thrilling experience for thriller fans.

Though its theatrical run fell short of expectations, this OTT deal helped recover its cost. With the Tamil and Kannada versions arriving on Lionsgate Play, Zebra is all set for a second chance to win over audiences.

Check out the trailer of Zebra below:

