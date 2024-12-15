The Satyadev starrer Telugu action-crime film Zebra was released on November 22, 2024, with a lot of expectations. However, the film failed to live up to the expectations. Here is taking a look at its box office performance on its 23rd day.

Zebra Box Office Collection Day 23

The Satyadev starrer’s day-wise collections have gone as low as 1 lakh from its 15th day. This has led to the total India net collection of the movie being 4.69 crore. At the same time, the gross collection of the film comes to 5.53 crores.

What Went Wrong With Zebra?

The Satyadev starrer opened to mixed reviews from the fans and critics alike. However, it needed a sufficient positive word of mouth, which it failed to garner. The movie thus, did not witness a boost in the collection. Furthermore, it saw a tough competition from films like Amaran, Lucky Baskhar, and KA. If this was not enough, the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 storm came like a hurricane to sweep away all the footfalls. With the day-wise collections remaining at 1 lakh, the movie might wrap up below 6 crores.

Zebra’s OTT Release

Amid the Satyadev starrer’s poor box-office performance, the movie is also gearing up for its OTT release. The film will be released on the OTT streaming platform Aha Video. It will be released on December 20, 2024. It will be interesting to witness whether the movie will get a better response in the digital sphere than what it received during its theatrical run.

About The Movie

Apart from Satyadev, Zebra also stars Dhananjaya, Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavnani Shankar, and Amrutha Iyengar in pivotal roles. The film has been helmed by Eashvar Karthic. The music has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

